Nabavatu's relocation site is safe

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

The new relocation site for 37 families in Nadoiviri, Dreketi, Macuata, has been deemed safe, despite being in a low-lying area.

The Vunivalu of Dreketi, Ratu Maika Rokobatidua, assures villagers there are no risks, citing a Ministry of Lands report confirming the site’s suitability for housing construction.

He made these comments in response to a recent mudslide near the site due to heavy rain and active creeks in the area, which has been addressed with new drains to allow the flow of water away from the site.

Article continues after advertisement

“Way before all this construction, my initial thought was that the new site would be somewhere up the hill because this current site is always wet due to the water from the hills. But I was told that the contractor will take care of all that, and it was a safe space.”

Ratu Maika also emphasized that the relocation plan existed long before the 2021 geohazard event, attributing to the village’s growing population.

“Nabavatu has always been planned out for relocation before the geohazard event in 2021 due to the increasing number of villagers and households, so Nadoiviri is part of Nabavatu village. It’s more like the village extension and not a new village because it’s still under our village boundaries.”

Minister for Rural Development Sakiasi Ditoka assures that due process had been followed, with strict tender screening to ensure the best contractor was selected.

Meanwhile, the 37 homes in Nadoiviri have been designed to endure Category 5 cyclones and built on strong foundations to withstand Dreketi’s wet conditions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.