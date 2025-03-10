Museum to store 10,000 plus artifacts

[File Photo]

The Fiji Museum is nearing the completion of its gallery refurbishment.

Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ratu Isikeli Tuiwailevu states that this a crucial step in improving the preservation and accessibility of Fiji’s cultural heritage.

The new facility will include a storage area capable of housing over 10,000 items from the museum’s collection.

This expansion will also create a resource hub for research on Fijian culture and materials, while making the repatriation of Fijian objects from overseas a more feasible reality.

The ongoing digitization of traditional knowledge and cultural expressions is a key part of the museum’s efforts.

This initiative, according to Tuiwailevu aims to ensure that the traditional knowledge and expression of culture framework, once passed in Parliament, can be fully implemented.

Also, the iTaukei Institute of Language and Culture is finalizing the development of the digital iVolavosa (Dictionary) app, which will allow smartphone users to easily access iTaukei words and their meanings, providing a valuable tool for both research and learning.

The Minister also explained that as part of its commitment to the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, the Department has drafted the Fiji Intangible Cultural Heritage Framework.

Fiji is also preparing to host the 26th Melanesian Arts and Culture Festival (MACFEST) in 2026, the first time the event has been held in two decades.

A Festival Director has been appointed, and a National Taskforce has been established to oversee the event’s preparation and organization.

This festival will serve as a significant platform for showcasing the region’s rich cultural diversity.

In addition to these initiatives, Tuiwailevu adds that the Department is working to integrate culture, heritage, and the arts into the national education curriculum.

A recent study mapped educational categories and courses to evaluate how cultural themes are currently represented in the curriculum.

This study will be presented to the Ministry of Education before being submitted to Cabinet.

