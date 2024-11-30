Murder accused further remanded, denied bail

40-year-old Nemani Toma who is charged with one count of murder was denied bail and further remanded by the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Toma was denied bail as he had breached the condition of his bail previously, as highlighted by prosecution.

It is alleged that Toma was under the influence of alcohol when he allegedly assaulted a 70-year-old man which led to his death at Namadai Settlement in Namadi Heights.

The incident occurred on Saturday 2nd November.

It is alleged that the elderly man sustained serious injuries and was conveyed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where he passed away on Tuesday 5th November.

The matter was transfered from the Magistrate Court to the High Court in Suva on Friday 8th November.

It will be called again at the High Court in Suva on Thursday 12th December.