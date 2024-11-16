MP demands action on reckless driver

Opposition MP, Hon. Ketan Lal

Opposition parliamentarian Ketan Lal is calling for immediate action against a young driver who uploaded on a social media platform, a video of him kissing a girl while driving.

“The viral video currently circulating on social media, showing a young man driving at night with a passenger sitting on his lap while he engages in kissing, is both disturbing and deeply irresponsible,” Lal said.

“This behavior demonstrates a complete disregard for road safety and the well-being of everyone on the road.

“This reckless act not only endangers the lives of those involved but also puts other innocent drivers, passengers, and pedestrians at severe risk.

“The fact that this was recorded by friends in the vehicle only highlights a troubling lack of awareness and respect for the law and road safety.

“The Land Transport Authority of Fiji (LTA) & Fiji Police Force must take immediate action to identify and hold this driver accountable under the full extent of the law.

“Such disregard for road regulations and public safety cannot go unpunished. The law is clear and applies to everyone, and it must be enforced to maintain the safety of our roads.

“To every Fijian: safe driving is a responsibility we all share. Irresponsible actions like these are a threat to all road users. We expect swift action from the LTA to send a strong message that reckless behavior will not be tolerated on Fiji’s roads.”