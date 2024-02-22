Mount Kasi mining license set to be issued

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo has confirmed that the license will soon be issued for the company to mine on Mount Kasi in Dawara, Cakaudrove.

Vosarogo did not reveal the name of the company but stated that thorough consultations have been carried out with the resource owners.

The Minister says the announcement will be made soon.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve had numerous discussions not just with the landowners but also with their preferred miner, and I think we’ve reached a point where the landowners are comfortable with the decision that the Ministry will make about Mount Kasi.”

Vosarogo says the statutory application and processing part has been completed.

Meanwhile, the Minister has also assured that disputes between landowners and Vatukoula Gold Mines have now been stalled.