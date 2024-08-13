MOU to upskill SCC staff

The Suva City Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Pacific Polytech for the professional development of SCC staff.

SCC Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa says the MOU will allow staff to upgrade their skills and knowledge, which will benefit the council by enhancing its ability to provide better services to the community.

Boseiwaqa also acknowledged Pacific Polytech for their support, stressing that this is an important step for SCC in achieving its goals.

“According to the SDG principle, no one is left behind once we upskill them, and once we give them more knowledge, life for them will become meaningful. At the end of the day, the workplace, the super city workplace, will be productive.”

Boseiwaqa emphasizes that training will be provided in all sectors, including trade, technology, engineering, agriculture, ICT, hospitality, businesses, and science.

Pacific Polytech Founding Director, Peni Taoi says it is the institution’s third agreement, as they are keen to provide opportunities to all people.

He adds that all strategies in the Memorandum of Understanding are aligned with the national qualifications offered by the Fiji Higher Education Commissions.