Mother calls on women to escape abuse

A mother of three is courageously sharing her story to inspire women trapped in abusive relationships.

Akanisi Lebaivalu or Nissi as she’s known to her peers and others wants to make sure women know they deserve better.

Nissi said that taking the brave step was not only for her safety but also for the future and well-being of their children.

She hoped her experience would encourage others to make the life-changing decision to leave.

Her message comes after a heartbreaking incident in Suva, where a suspected murder-suicide between a couple was captured on video. The cries of their children, believed to be in the background made Nissi realise how close she came to a similar fate.

Had she not left her abusive husband, she fears she and her children could have been in that same situation.

“I had to do it for me and for my children.I was scared for my life. If I stayed, I might have been killed. Who would look after my kids then?”

Nissi’s story of abuse began with a small argument over their phone. When her husband punched her while she was breastfeeding their infant daughter, it was just the beginning.

The pain of that moment still lingers in her mind and she remembers the exact date and time it happened.

From there, the violence only escalated. Her husband would punch, drag, and even spit on her. He constantly threatened to leave her, saying no one would financially support them.

Fear of judgment from her family and community kept Nissi in the relationship longer than she should have stayed.

She believed, like many Fijian women, that if she was patient and respectful enough, she could change him.

But over time, she came to understand the truth that no woman can change an abusive man.

The abuse continued even in front of their children.

The trauma they experienced haunted Nissi, but it wasn’t until three years ago that she found the strength to leave. Filing for divorce was the best decision she has ever made.

“I’m still healing, but I want other women to know they deserve better. They deserve freedom.”

She found strength in a simple truth: when she meets God one day, it’s her role as a mother that will be questioned, not her husband’s actions. That realization gave her the courage to take control of her future.

Now, as a single mother, Nissi works hard to support her three children. Life is not easy, but she’s determined to give them a better future.

It’s been three years since she left her husband, and while healing from the trauma is ongoing, she remains hopeful.

Nissi urges women in abusive relationships to act now, leave for your children, leave for yourself and find the courage to be free.

