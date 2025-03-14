More work needed as election nears, says PM

file photo

More than 800 days since the People’s Alliance introduced its 100-day manifesto, promising to drive Fiji’s economic, social, governance and sustainability goals.

Prime Minister and Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has pointed to achievements in areas like legislation reform, poverty reduction, and infrastructure development.

However, the delay in holding local government elections, promised within the first 12 months, is raising concerns about the party’s progress.

“I have not been able to draw a chart to say and pick off which ones we have and which ones we have not. But I think we are going as fast as we can. So we’re doing a lot but there is still more to be done. And those that are calling out for better roads forget that our fathers lived without roads.”

Rabuka acknowledged that while progress has been made, the goals outlined in the manifesto are still a work in progress as the 2026 General Election approaches.

With the 2026 election set between December 2026 and February 2027, it remains to be seen whether the PA can deliver on its remaining commitments before then.

