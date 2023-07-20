More than $30million investment to fight climate change

The French government will continue to work in collaboration with the Government in combating climate change and its effect.

France continues to provide incentives like the hidden face of the Ocean Conference held last night as part of their ongoing support.

French Ambassador Francois Xavier Leger revealed that France will provide $34.5 million as part of the collaboration work in combating climate change in the Pacific.

[French Ambassador Francois Xavier Leger]

“This year we will top up 14 million Euros to the French contribution. The total contribution of all stakeholders is now 75 million Euros.”

The French Ambassador says that they will continue to increase their support through their different agencies bringing their fight against climate change through mutual distributions and the cure initiative.

The ambassador says that they are leading a more practical role but their move is guided by the scientific studies that are carried out like the hidden face of the Ocean conference.