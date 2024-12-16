More patients to be discharged

Two more individuals who fell ill following a suspected alcohol poisoning incident at Warwick Fiji Resort over the weekend are expected to be discharged from the Aspen Lautoka Hospital later this afternoon.

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says two patients were discharged around mid-day today and two will be discharged after another medical review while two who remain in the intensive care unit are in stable condition.

He had earlier confirmed that a woman who was among the seven patients has returned to Australia.

Gavoka had also said that this person who was believed to be linked to the incident had been ill since last Thursday.

The minister said the hotel management is concerned for the welfare of their guests and is fully cooperating with authorities.

“The resort has been operating in Fiji successfully for many years with a strong reputation, especially among our Australian visitors, they are obviously concerned about the welfare of the guests. We do not wish to speculate about the cause at this stage. We are awaiting the results of ongoing investigations and lab tests.”

Gavoka adds that the health ministry and police are working together to ascertain what had happened.

“Toxicology is a critical test here and that is being done by the police, it normally takes around three or four days so we are really keen to see the result of that.”