More investigation into alleged Raiwaqa murder

The prosecution in the case of the alleged murder of a woman in Raiwaqa has asked for more time to file and serve disclosures.

Anare Vuli Cililewa is accused of murdering a woman earlier this month and is charged with one count of murder.

Cililewa was produced for the first time in the High Court of Suva this morning.

The prosecution told the court that the police are carrying out further investigation and they should be able to file submissions and disclose after seven days.

The accused, on the other hand, told the court he has no lawyer and will be filing an application to be represented by Legal Aid.

A production order was issued, and the accused was further remanded.

The matter will be called again on the 16th of next month for mention.