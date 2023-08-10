More interest in trade skills

[Source: Supplied ]

Hundreds of youth from Labasa showed interest in the Pacific Polytech booth at the Ministry of Youth exhibition at the Labasa Civic Center this week.

Polytech’s Labasa trainer, Mahendra Kumar, says the unexpected number of youth in attendance confirms the eagerness to start and take up the short courses and national qualifications.

Meanwhile, Pacific Polytech has opened an on-site campus at the Valebasoga TropikBoards Ltd. workshop and premises.

The VTLB, one of the largest factories in Vanua Levu, has partnered with the Polytechnic to produce graduates with hands-on experience.

Polytech’s Deputy Director, Satya Shandil, says Vunika will be the first of Polytech’s sites with boarding facilities.

He adds that students from remote areas will have the option of boarding at the campus at affordable rates.

The Polytechnic has leased facilities from the Vanua Levu Arya Samaj to deliver this category of training.

This means that Pacific Polytech will be delivering training on three campuses in Labasa.