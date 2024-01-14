MoH to address imaging challenges

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu stresses the importance of well-trained and technologically proficient medical imaging professionals in adapting to new advancements.

Speaking during the Fiji Society of Medical Imaging Specialists conference in Suva yesterday, he highlighted the rapid evolution of medical imaging, driven by new technologies and investigative modalities for disease detection in health services.

However, Dr Lalabalavu also reveals challenges arising from staff departures.

“The enhancement of medical imaging capacity in the private health sector in Fiji has also impacted the distribution of technologists in the public and private sectors. We need to work together, the educators, the employers, and the professional bodies, to define sustainable solutions that can address our needs collectively and build resilience in our service and educational systems as we move forward.”

Dr Lalabalavu also states the critical role of a skilled and strategically distributed medical imaging workforce in navigating technological changes while maintaining accessibility and affordability in healthcare services.