MoH receives over 17,000 booster vaccines

The Ministry of Health has received 17, 280 doses of the Pfizer Variant Containing Vaccine from the United States of America in partnership with UNICEF.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says, this vaccine will provide advanced protection against the omicron variant, which has posed new challenges on Fiji’s path to recovery.

Dr Fong adds the efficacy of this vaccine is notable in strengthening immunity among those at higher risk of severe illness.

He states this will ensure the well-being of individuals even in the presence of emerging virus strains.

“The 17,280 doses of the Pfizer Variant Containing Vaccine (VCV) that we receive today are not just doses of hope; they are a significant addition to our routine immunization program.”

Dr Fong adds the vaccine will be administered to those who are willing but they will be working on getting more people to get vaccinated.

He warns the public needs to take precautions as the COVID-19 may have become less conspicuous in our daily lives now, but it has not disappeared.