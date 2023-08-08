MOH commits to a leprosy-free Fiji

The Ministry of Health says it is committed to a leprosy-free Fiji.

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says the MOH has been detecting an average of four to seven new cases of leprosy annually.

He says with the support of the government, the ministry remains committed to achieving a Leprosy-free Fiji.

Following a tour of Tamavua Twomey Hospital yesterday, Dr. Atonio says the hospital plays a crucial role in caring for leprosy patients not only within Fiji but also in neighbouring Pacific Island countries.

Dr. Labalavu stresses that leprosy, once a feared and misunderstood disease, has now become preventable.

Meanwhile, a five-member team from the Korean government also accompanied the Minister on this tour.

Korea International Cooperation Agency Global Doctor Ji Hyun Yi says the number of leprosy cases in Fiji is not concerning.

The Korean Government is funding the construction of the new National Rehabilitation Centre at Tamavua Twomey Hospital, valued at $10 million.