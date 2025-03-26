MoE to audit QVS following incidents of bullying

A special audit will be taking place at Queen Victoria School following allegations of bullying by nine senior students.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the audit will be for all the school operations.

The minister confirms that these students have been counselled by the Substance Abuse Advisory Council and sent to their respective homes by the head of school due to the seriousness of their misconduct, which is against the MOE Child Protection Policy.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro says the action is being taken by the HOS for the safety of other Year 9 and 10 students while awaiting a detailed report.

Radrodro warns that any form of corporal punishment or violence in schools is strictly prohibited.

He says the incident has once again resurfaced the issue of ‘Kingpin’ despite the assurance by the school administration that this will not happen.

The minister says such actions not only violate the rights of students but also undermine the educational environment.

He also reiterated that all teachers and school staff are expected to create a safe and supportive atmosphere for all students.

He says they must uphold standards of professionalism and ensure that any disciplinary actions must adhere to MOE guidelines that prioritize the well-being of students.

Radrodro urges all schools to provide support for students who may have experienced bullying or violence, encouraging them to report such incidents without fear of retaliation.

He also highlighted the importance of parental involvement and community support in fostering a safe school environment.

He says parents need to communicate openly with their children about their experiences at school.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.