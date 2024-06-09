MoE plans school infrastructure audit

The Education Ministry will soon conduct an audit of all school infrastructure.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca says with the need for more classroom spaces, the Finance Ministry has requested for an audit and master plan.

Kuruleca says from this plan, they will identify the sites, with five already in mind.

Article continues after advertisement

“We sort of just wanted to build the schools but with advice from the Ministry of Finance we’re doing an audit of school infrastructure. In the next financial year, to build the schools, yes we have to put in a submission.”

Kuruleca adds this initiative aims to ensure that future educational facilities are strategically located and adequately resourced to handle the growing student population.