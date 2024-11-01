Mobile provider focus on employment

More than 12 people have secured employment, as Vodafone has officially reopened its Vodafone Triangle shop in Suva today.

Vodafone Fiji Chief Executive, Elenoa Buikoto says the reopening of their shop in the heart of Suva is a significant move that will improve customer service.

She adds that the new staff will enhance Vodafone’s ability to deliver high-quality services and improve the overall customer experience.

Article continues after advertisement

“So it was quite important for us that throughout the time the Vodafone Fiji Triangle shop was closed, our customers continued to be served, and we were able to do that by redirecting our customers to our FNPF locations, where all our shops remained operational.”

She says that the shop has reopened after three months to expand its network, as they are focusing on launching its 5G network.

Buikoto adds Vodafone has invested $18 million in upgrading its network infrastructure to support this next-generation technology and improve service delivery across Fiji.

She emphasizes that the shop will also offer training services to its staff, enabling them to boost their knowledge and skills in retail and customer service.