Missing vehicle found

Police have located the stolen vehicle at Suvavou Village, Lami, around midday today.

A 39-year-old unemployed male suspect of Nakasi who was caught with the vehicle is now in police custody.

The vehicle is now parked at Lami Police Station as the investigation continues.

The police have acknowledged everyone who assisted in locating the vehicle.

A Toyota Prius, which belongs to the Central Finance Company and has the registration number “IS 427,” was reported missing from Lot 26 Vatoa Road, Narere, Nasinu, around 6 a.m. this morning.