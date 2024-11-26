Missing Caubati woman found dead in Suva hotel

JJ's On The Park Hotel where the body of the missing woman was found

The woman found dead in a Suva hotel yesterday morning was reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station last week.

Police this morning confirmed that they have identified the woman.

The 45-year-old woman who had been residing in Caubati was reported missing after her family’s attempts to reach her since last Wednesday proved futile.

A post-mortem will be conducted to confirm the victim’s cause of death as investigation continues.

According to the missing person’s report by police, the woman was last seen in Suva last Wednesday with a friend.