Ministry warns parents and guardians

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection warning all parents and guardians to avoid using or exploiting children which can put them in harm’s way.

In a recent statement, the ministry stressed that sending children to beg on the streets is strictly prohibited under the laws of Fiji.

This as the ministry has received reports of children being used to beg in the street.

The ministry highlights that such actions exposes children to significant risks, including exploitation, abuse, harm, and deny them their right to a safe and nurturing environment.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protections states that it is the legal obligation for parents and guardians to ensure the welfare and safety of their children and encouraging or forcing children to beg violates their rights and contravenes national laws designed to protect them.

The ministry has called on all individuals to report any incidents of child begging to the authorities.

The ministry also wished all stakeholders a safe new year.