Ministry urges schools to integrate fire mitigation strategies

The Education Ministry is urging all schools to integrate fire mitigation strategies as part of extracurricular activities, following a fire at John Wesley College in Raiwaqa this morning.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says it is important to teach students fire safety skills after students were seen wandering near the fire site, raising concerns about their safety and behaviour.

Radrodro says the safety and well-being of the students is paramount, and they should be equipped with the knowledge to act responsibly during fire incidents.

The education minister says that buildings also need to be inspected by the National Fire Authority to ensure they meet compliance requirements.

“Given the buildings are partly concrete and timber so there is a need to have more strategies in terms of fire mitigation process like have extinguishers and longer fire hoses so that we can prepare ourselves and the schools well in case of fire.”

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane expressed disappointment at the behavior of some students, who were seen moving around the area while the buildings were on fire.

“Put some urgency in terms of the lives of our children in school areas. We can see that none of these schools are insured. Should something happen, who will pay for it. Just fortunate that the school children are safe right now.”

Sowane is also urging the Ministry to enforce fire safety in schools.