Ministry urges for gender equality

Violence against women and girls is an issue that demands everyone’s unwavering attention.

Minister for Youth, Jese Saukuru says this is a challenge that we must confront head-on in Fiji.

Speaking during the commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, Saukuru says his Ministry is committed to harnessing the transformative power of sports to foster gender equality, respect and safety.

“All across sports, we individually and collectively play a role in creating clubs, teams, workplaces, venues and communities where all women and girls are safe, equal and valued. They have an unquestionable right to play, to excel and to lead without fear or discrimination.”

Saukuru adds the ministry is working towards equipping boys with qualities and skills that embrace respectful relationships and promote equality.