EU head meets Tabuya

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya [2nd from right] with the European Union for the Pacific, His Excellency Sujiro Seam [2nd from left][Source: Fijian Government]

This morning, Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya briefed Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union for the Pacific, His Excellency Sujiro Seam.

Tabuya receives a courtesy call from the ambassador.

The Minister discussed the opportunities to advance Fiji’s interests through stronger collaboration with the European Union on the key priority areas including women empowerment, gender equality, children welfare, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and the vulnerable.

She expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to meet with the Ambassador and to discuss the issues, challenges, and opportunities in the Ministry.

Seam says the European Union for the Pacific is willing to share best practices related to the work done by the Ministry.