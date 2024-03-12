Ministry to review income brackets

[File Photo]

The government will continue assisting first-time homeowners through the First Home Ownership Initiative.

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa while contributing to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere’s speech, highlighted that in this financial year, they have approved 113 applications with a total payout of more than $1.9 million.

Nalumisa says a review of income brackets will be carried out to ensure the most deserving low-income households have access to financial support.

“The Ministry will be working with stakeholders to promote and encourage green building practices that will mitigate the environmental impact of housing development while simultaneously improving its resilience.”

Nalumisa says the Ministry will continue to undertake upgrades for informal settlements and provide access to affordable housing options.

He adds that they are committed to improving the living conditions of those in the informal settlements to help them integrate into a formal urban environment.