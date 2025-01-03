Ministry to relook at security in Martintar

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka, while maintaining that Fiji remains a safe destination for all guests, says he will request increased police visibility in Martintar, Nadi.

Martintar is a popular nightlife area in Nadi, where many tourists gather for food and drinks.

Gavoka’s comment comes after three Virgin Australia crew members were allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed in Martintar early Wednesday morning.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he will take his proposal to Cabinet to increase security in the area.

“According to what we know, this happened outside of the bar, so more police presence would really help in this area. It is a very popular bar. I think for young people like you, the word they use is what, the vibes or something? I did that a million years ago. But if it happens outside, then we need to strengthen the police presence. And it’s within our ability to do that. Governments will do that.”

Gavoka stresses that his Ministry will be very transparent with reports on this matter.

He assures that this is an isolated incident and that everything is being done to properly address sensitive issues like this involving tourists.

The Deputy Prime Minister stresses that all airline crew members and visitors arriving in the country are safe, which is evident in the number of tour-ists arriving on our shores annually.

Gavoka further states that Virgin Australia crew have been staying at the same hotel since 2017, and they must be familiar with places to visit in Nadi during their layovers.

He says no such incident has occurred during this period, and the incident during the New Year’s celebrations is regrettable.

The Minister also emphasizes that none of the crew members have been detained, as they are staying at that hotel.

He adds that he is yet to meet with the Virgin Australia senior manager who is currently in the country.

A suspect has been questioned by police in relation to this matter.