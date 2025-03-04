Ministry supports 35,000 vulnerable households

[File Photo]

The Department of Social Protection under the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection continues to provide financial assistance to 35,000 vulnerable households and children that need care and protection.

Minister Sashi Kiran says the initiative also supports 56,000 older persons through the social pension scheme and 13,000 persons living with disabilities.

Kiran says the e-transport program assists 30,000 individuals, along with 44,000 transport assistance top-ups for older persons over 70 years and persons with disabilities.

Fiji has recognized the critical role of social protection in building a shock responsive system that can support the population in mitigating, adapting and recovering from the impacts of shock and climate disasters. A significant development is the formulation of Fiji’s first adaptive social protection strategy and implementation plan launched in mid-2023.

This strategy represents a proactive approach to social protection, ensuring that systems are in place to assist those in need during times of crisis.

For the 2024-2025 cyclone season, the ministry is collaborating with relevant partners to pilot the multi-purpose cash transfer anticipatory action project, benefiting 15,000 households, and the parametric insurance project, supporting 2,000 beneficiaries in affected areas.

