Ministry strengthens accessibility

The Ministry of Justice has successfully conducted its public awareness outreach, including efforts related to election reform and the progress of the new Law and Justice Sector Reform Initiative.

Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga, states that during the campaign, a total of 651 people accessed services provided by the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registry.

He adds that these services included new and late birth registrations, the issuance of birth, marriage, and death certificates, and court marriage services.

Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga. [File Photo]

He also notes that, during the same time and at the same location, 1,285 people accessed services from the Registry of Companies, including new business registrations, renewals, printing services, and general enquiries.

“From January to March 2025, the Ministry continued its outreach efforts, delivering services in Gau, Cakaudrove, Rotuma, Levuka, Tailevu, Rewa, and Ra. During this time, the BDM Registry recorded 591 individuals accessing its services, while the Registry of Companies recorded 752 individuals utilising its services.”

He adds that the Ministry of Justice remains committed to bringing services closer to the people, especially those in rural and maritime areas, to ensure inclusivity and that no Fijian is left behind.

