Ministry sets up border health protection units

The Ministry of Health is working on a number of projects to ensure they are adequately resourced and better prepared for any future health crisis.

This has been highlighted by Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong.

Doctor Fong says they have set up new functional units, including the border health protection unit, for any future health crisis like COVID-19.

“The other thing that we have done is set up all our command centres to have the ability to coordinate surveillance. What we want is for them to coordinate both surveillance and response without any input from the top. So that local action, local surveillance, and local response start first before we get notified about the problem.”

Doctor Fong says the new units are going to greatly assist the Ministry in terms of monitoring.