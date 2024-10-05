Ministry of Justice focuses on inclusive access to justice

Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga

The Ministry of Justice aims to promote inclusive societies for sustainable development by ensuring access to justice for all and building effective, accountable institutions.

Minister Siromi Turaga is stressing a customer-oriented approach, focusing on strong relationships to better understand public needs and developing staff programs to achieve strategic objectives.

Turaga says that the Ministry of Justice’s plans are aligned with the National Development Plan 2025-29, focusing on providing services to all communities regardless of their location.

“The ministry has extended services to the public through the registration of births, deaths, and marriages, as well as the registration of companies conducted by district staff. Many individuals in remote maritime islands have not been registered, leading to children attending school without birth certificates, couples living together without being officially married, a lack of death certificates for those who have passed away, and other services the ministry can facilitate.”

Turaga adds that they have recently launched comprehensive leadership and customer training programs aimed at enhancing staff skills and competence.

He says customer orientation encourages clear and open communication between the ministry and the public, making it easier for citizens to understand their legal rights, processes, and available resources.