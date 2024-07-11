Ministry invests in Provincial Education Forum

[File Photo]

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has invested in the Provincial Education Forum.

Minister Ifereimi Vasu says $300,000 has been allocated for the forum to investigate the status of education in iTaukei communities.

He says the purpose is to identify the causes of primary and high school dropouts and determine how these students can be better supported.

Article continues after advertisement



iTaukei Affairs Minister, Ifereimi Vasu [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Vasu adds that $2 million has also been allocated for the Village Improvement Scheme, which aims to enhance the standard of living for indigenous Fijians.

He further says the Ministry intends to transform two villages into tourist destinations, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism.

The iTaukei Affairs Ministry says it is confident that their initiatives will ensure the empowerment of Indigenous Fijians.