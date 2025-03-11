Ministry faces scrutiny over unspent budget

The Ministry of Fisheries is under scrutiny for leaving $1.4 million unspent from its 2023 budget.

This accounts for nine per cent of its revised $15.5 million budget.

The unspent amount largely stemmed from delays in filling vacant positions, attributed to staff turnover.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite this, the Ministry collected $1.8 million in revenue.

The Ministry’s financial report, audited by the Auditor General, revealed an unmodified audit opinion, highlighting its effective year-end financial processes.

The draft financial statements were prepared on time and no significant adjustments were needed.

However, the delayed staffing resulted in a lapse of funds in key areas, notably payroll expenditure.

The Ministry’s financial operations, including its capital expenditure, were in line with the budget, although there were minor lapses in specific categories such as travel and maintenance.

While the financial management processes were considered effective, the Ministry faces challenges in ensuring full utilization of its budget, which will need attention.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.