Ministry enhances teacher recruitment procedures

The Ministry of Education has introduced new measures to ensure that all newly appointed teachers meet stricter standards, aimed at enhancing the integrity and quality of teaching profession.

The Ministry now requires that medical and police reports be included in personnel files of all new appointees, a process that was previously handled solely by the Fiji Teachers Registration Authority.

This was highlighted by Ministry of Education representatives during their submissions on the 2022 Audit Report on the Social Services Sector.

Ministry of Education Manager Finance Alumita Ravuga says they have amended the standard operating procedure to streamline the process for future teacher appointments.

“The Ministry has now ensured copies of the medical and police reports are also placed in the personnel file for all new appointments going forward. The FTRA has also requested to forward all such documents to the Ministry as the employer for all existing employees, as this was the previous practice”

Public Accounts Committee Member Sakiusa Tubuna also raised on drug testing for newly appointed teachers, given the rising number of drug-related issues in the country.

However, Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca says this will require more discussions at all levels.