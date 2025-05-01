Ministry convenes IRDF review validation workshop

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development / Facebook]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management convened a one-day Validation Workshop for its staff members to discuss the findings of the review of the Integrated Rural Development Framework (IRDF).

The review aims to strengthen the Ministry’s approach to planning, coordinating, and delivering rural development programmes and services more effectively and efficiently.

The IRDF serves as a strategic guide for integrated rural development, ensuring that interventions are well-coordinated, risk-informed, and inclusive of all communities.

Permanent Secretary Isoa Talemaibua says the active involvement of staff in the workshop was vital, given their role in driving rural development across Fiji.

Talemaibua emphasizes that staff insights were vital in ensuring the revised IRDF was practical, relevant, and implementable, and aligned with the Ministry’s mission to deliver inclusive and resilient rural development.

The IRDF Review Validation Workshop brought together key Ministry personnel, including those in planning, project implementation, and policy, as well as the 14 Provincial Administrators.

