Ministry continues to partner with UNFPA

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation continues to partner with the United Nation Population Fund in assisting the most vulnerable of women and children.

At the UNFPA’s visit to the Ministry yesterday, Minister Lynda Tabuya acknowledged the UNFPA for its provision of funding.

Tabuya says this was to support midwives, village health workers, youth volunteers and provided dignity kits and other resources for women friendly spaces.

She says these women friendly spaces are results of a lot of logistics and planning which have contributed to the access of safe and non-stigmatizing Gender-Based Violence support and reproductive health services.



Tabuya reiterated her interest in working closely with the UNFPA in delivering a world where women are taken of, every childbirth is safe and a young person’s potential is fulfilled.

The Ministry looks forward to strengthening its partnership with the UNFPA, in furthering the interest and protection of women and the most vulnerable in communities.