Ministry completes survey

The Housing Ministry has completed a social survey in the Nabua Fiji Muslim League settlement.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says they will meet with the League to discuss possible actions.

During a talanoa session with the tenants last December, Nalumisa had said that a team will be conducting a Socio-Economic Survey to provide the ministry with a clear view for mapping out a strategy for relocation.

Nalumisa says they are collecting and analyzing all the data, which will be presented to Cabinet.



He says Cabinet will need to develop practical strategies to address the issues faced by occupants of the land owned by the League.

Nalumisa says some families may want to relocate to the village.

Nalumisa adds that more meetings with the Fijian Muslim League will be needed to determine the way forward.



He also says that they have requested time from the League to allow the ministry to find land to relocate affected families.

Nalumisa says the ministry is working on a 12-month timeline.

Late last year, many families residing in the Fiji Muslim League settlement in Nabua were faced with eviction notices, but the Minster intervened to request for some time.