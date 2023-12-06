Ministry aims to foster sustainability

The commitment by the ministry to cart machines to the Island of Cicia in the Province of Lau. [Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is aiming to foster sustainability, economic growth, climate resilience, and food security for all Fijians.

Minister Vatimi Rayalu, says that farmers in the isolated communities also want to thrive in life, hence the commitment by the ministry to cart machines to the Island of Cicia in the Province of Lau.

This effort aims to facilitate farm road construction and land preparation, enabling thriving livelihoods.

The on-site coordinator and regional manager for the Eastern Division, Nimilote Waqabaca, affirms that the works are progressing well and advises farmers to commence their planting programs once the works are completed.

Once the work in Cicia is completed, the team will move to Vanua Balavu, Lakeba, and Moala to carry out the same program.

A total of eight farm roads will be constructed on the four islands.

Upon completion of works, the ministry expects more agricultural production and economic returns to the respective islands.