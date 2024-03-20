Minister urges immediate action on food safety

[Source: Fiji NDMO/Facebook]

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu is calling on Fijians to prioritize food safety measures amid adverse weather conditions.

Dr. Atonio has also underlined the importance of heeding warnings from the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).

He is urging members of the public to take precautionary steps such as boiling drinking water and ensuring dry conditions to mitigate the risk of waterborne diseases like typhoid.

The Minister adds that teams stand ready across all divisions to provide assistance to those affected by outbreaks of leptospirosis and typhoid resulting from severe weather conditions.