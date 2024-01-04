Minister stresses mandatory FNPF contributions

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh is urging employees to ensure that deductions are made to their Fiji National Provident Fund accounts as required.

Singh emphasizes this as the 18 percent FNPF contribution by employers and employees has been restored.

He adds that the reduction in the rate was due to COVID-19, and the full restoration to 18 percent is intended to ensure that retirement benefits through FNPF are adequate.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh notes that this restoration is part of the Government’s commitment in its 2023-2024 budget address to restoring workers’ rights.

The Employment Minister states that if this is not implemented, workers are advised to report the matter to any nearest FNPF Office nationwide.

Meanwhile, according to the Fiji National Provident Fund, they received 175 member complaints against 119 employers for non-payment of contributions.

The Fund, in its 2023 Annual Report, states that of these, 68 were recorded in the Central Division, 47 in the West, and four in the Northern division.

The team resolved 164 complaints, and five were under investigation, while six were pending employer response