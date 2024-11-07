Minister commits to affordable housing

The Ministry of Housing is struggling to engage with agencies like the Housing Authority and the Planning Board to promote further developments.

This was emphasized by the Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, stating that the lack of collaboration is hindering efforts to provide more housing options, including opportunities for people to rent or purchase land.

He adds that to tackle these challenges, the ministry is prioritizing a review of existing legislation.

“But the challenge right now is that there are people currently living in informal settlements who can afford to buy houses in the formal sector. This is something we need to address, and we may need to review the legislation.”

He says that, in the coming years, the ministry aims to provide more opportunities for those in need of housing, ensuring they can access suitable options.

Nalumisa emphasized that the ministry is committed to providing affordable housing for every individual.