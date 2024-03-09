Minister acknowledges women's contribution

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Crime against women and girlsMinister for Women Lynda Tabuya commended the positivity and resilience of the women who drive the economy.

She highlighted this during the Central Women’s Expo, which concluded yesterday.

The minister says that creating market access for women is essential for their progress.

Article continues after advertisement

“And it is up to the government to be able to connect them for access to markets and the like so that they are able to sell their wear, and this is what we need to do.”

Tabuya says that this year’s Women’s Day theme talks about inclusion, which is vital.

She is also calling on the women from the other divisions to participate in future expos in their divisions so that they can be selected to be part of the national expo towards the end of this year.

The minister urged women to make use of the government programs that are available for them.