Migrant workers need more protection: HRADC

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has started an investigation into the working conditions, alleged exploitation, alleged violence and other challenges faced by Fijians who travel abroad to work under Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme.

Chair, Pravesh Sharma says the Commission’s investigation will involve liaising with the relevant Fiji and Australian authorities.

This is following the death of a 24- year- old female migrant worker who went to Australia to work as part of the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Visa 403 scheme.

Sharma says the circumstances centered on the working conditions of the deceased migrant worker as widely reported, which may have contributed to her death, must be investigated by the Authorities concerned.

He says the commission has written to the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, seeking information concerning the worker’s death since the Ministry is involved in facilitating the migrant worker scheme.

The Chair says globally, migrant workers are vulnerable as they work long hours, for low wages, with unsafe working and living conditions without access to healthcare services, and to legal assistance.

He says some such workers can be subjected to physical and verbal abuse and racial discrimination.

Sharma adds that workers should have freedom of association and the right to join labour unions.

Meanwhile, earlier this week Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh confirmed that his Ministry is aware of the recent post on social media relating to the death of the former Pacific Australian Labour Mobility female worker who passed away in June.

The Employment Minister also said that the employment conditions and issues highlighted in the social media are being looked at with deep concern through the Country Liaison Officer based in Victoria to ensure that the issues highlighted are addressed accordingly.

Singh stresses that the Officer together with the Department will verify issues with the employer and the Fijian workers to ensure that the welfare of all those engaged under the scheme are well protected and they are treated with respect.

He adds the Fiji government through the Employment Ministry will be visiting the PALM workers in October.

Singh says they will meet the Australian counterparts, employers and Fijian workers under the scheme to discuss issues such as racism and bullying, workloads, exploitation, threats, unsafe practices, unfair termination, and forced labour.