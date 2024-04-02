Methamphetamine washed ashore in Yasawa

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed the discovery of white substances believed to be methamphetamine, which washed ashore in Yasawa yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police-Crime Mesake Waqa stated that a presumptive test was conducted, confirming the substance to be methamphetamine.

ACP Waqa mentioned that they are in the initial stage of the investigation.

Meanwhile, police are urging villagers along the coastlines of Yasawa, Malolo, and Mamanuca to remain vigilant and report any suspicious findings to the National Command Center at 9905 296 or the Western Division Command Center at 9905 457.