Men must step up to end domestic violence: Kiran

Domestic violence must no longer be treated as a private matter or a woman’s issue, says Women, Children and Social Protection Minister Sashi Kiran, who is urging men across the country to take a stand.

During her ministerial speech in parliament today, Kiran questioned why some men resort to violence in their closest relationships, while often choosing peace in conflicts with others.

Kiran says domestic violence is deeply rooted in patriarchal attitudes and that ending it requires real change in mindset and behaviour, especially among men.

Article continues after advertisement

“Why do 2 out of 3 men in this country think its ok to mistreat their partners? When men are in argument with other men, do they use violence? No, then why use violence against someone who stands by you in thick and thin? Why is it ok to break promise of love and care, how is acceptable to breach trust of their loved ones, to cause grief, anxiety in their partners and their children.”



Women, Children and Social Protection Minister Sashi Kiran. [Photo Credit: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Kiran is also urging community leaders, faith groups, and men across Fiji to become active allies in challenging patriarchal attitudes and supporting respectful, non-violent relationships.

“Mr. Speaker, it’s gut-wrenching to see some of the children in our State Homes who are victims of such incidents completely displaced and lost in life. They don’t have their parents or family members who take care or guide them in life. We owe it to our children to stop the carnage, Mr. Speaker.”

Opposition MP Virendra Lal is also appealing to all Fijians to instil values of love, peace, truth, non-violence, and right conduct in their children to end the cycle of violence.

“We must also strengthen education and support systems to help individuals and families manage stress and build resilience. Prevention and accountability must go hand in hand. Let us honor the lives lost by committing to meaningful action to eliminate domestic violence.”

For those affected by domestic violence, assistance is available through the national toll-free helplines 1560 and 1325, managed by the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre and Medical Services Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.