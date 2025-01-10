Members invited to FNPF forums

The Fiji National Provident Fund will hold its annual member forums next month.

This a time where members can get updates on the Fund’s performance and developments from the past financial year.

The forums will take place in Suva, Nadi and Labasa, providing members an opportunity to engage directly with FNPF management and gain insights into their retirement savings.

Chief Executive Officer Viliame Vodonaivalu stated that these forums are crucial for keeping members informed about FNPF operations.

He explained that the sessions provide key updates on the Fund’s performance especially in a year marked by growth in assets and membership.

According to Vodonaivalu, the forums promote transparency and offer a platform for members to provide feedback on how the Fund can better serve their needs.

He reiterated the need to educate members on FNPF’s operations, investment strategies and initiatives to enhance retirement savings.

The forums aim to ensure members feel confident about their future with FNPF, offering detailed information on how contributions are managed, the performance of accounts and the Fund’s plans for ensuring financial security in retirement.

Each session will include a questions and answers segment where members can ask questions and seek clarifications on matters related to their accounts or the Fund’s activities.

Members are encouraged to attend the forum, to stay informed and actively engage in discussions about their retirement savings.