Mata Dance Group plans dance fusion for Diwali Mela

[Source: Mata Dance Fiji/ Facebook]

Mata Dance Group will perform a dynamic range of dance styles during the 2024 FMF Diwali Mela.

Choreographer Tevita Tobeyaweni says with just weeks to go until Diwali, the group is preparing to enlighten the audience with Bollywood, Pacific, hip-hop, and contemporary dance performances.

Tobeyaweni also stresses the importance of community participation.

“Make sure to come out and support us! We’ll have an amazing time together.”

Tobeyaweni adds Mata Dance Group are excited to be part of the event, aiming to create unforgettable memories as they join others in celebrating the spirit of Diwali.

The Diwali Mela, organized by Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s sister radio stations Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM, will run from the 17th to the 19th of October at the Damodar City Complex in Labasa.