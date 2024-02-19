Man to front court over alleged deception

A 36-year-old man has been charged for allegedly obtaining more than $1,600 from a major retailer of home durable goods.

It is alleged that on 18th August last year, the accused who is from Legalega , Nadi, dishonestly obtained cash amounting to $1,650 from the retailer’s Labasa branch through the M-PAiSA platform.

Police investigation revealed that the accused called up a staff of the company, pretending to be the Manager of the mobile service provider who needed to update the M-PAiSA QR machine.

It is alleged that he instructed the staff to follow the instructions on his command which the staff did, resulting in the transfer of the said amount to his M-PAiSA number.

The Fiji Police M-PAiSA Task Force charged the accused with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.