Man in custody following drug raid in Raiwai

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A raid conducted by the Southern Division Narcotics and Fiji Detector Dog Unit on Nairai Road in Raiwai yesterday led to the seizure of white substances believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine.

Police report that upon arrival at the home, the Unit deployed K9 Herb, who discovered the alleged illicit substances.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at the Raiwaqa Police Station.

Article continues after advertisement

The seized substances have been sent for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Fiji Detector Dog Unit is a partnership between the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, supported by New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs.

They are working together to stop the flow of illicit drugs locally and into the country by strengthening partnerships between border agencies and law enforcement.