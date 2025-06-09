Man in custody after alleged aggravated robbery at Millers Wharf

[Photo: FIJI POLICE FORCE/FACEBOOK]

A man is in police custody following an alleged aggravated robbery at Millers Wharf in Suva early this morning, while investigations continue to locate his accomplices.

Police say the suspect is alleged to have acted with others, threatening a security guard during the incident before stealing a safe from the premises.

It is alleged that the safe was loaded onto a waiting fibreglass boat, which then fled the scene.

The incident is believed to have occurred shortly after 2am.

Police investigations are ongoing as efforts continue to identify and apprehend those involved.

