Man faces murder charge

A 33-year-old unemployed man has been charged with the murder of taxi driver Donal Sarwan Prasad following a month-long investigation into the incident.

Revoni Yalayala has been charged with robbery with violence and one count of murder.

Prasad’s body was discovered in Qalitu, Lautoka on December 2nd, bearing visible injuries that led to his death being classified as murder.

The 36-year-old taxi driver, originally from Varavu in Ba had informed his family that he was taking a passenger to Qalitu but never returned.

His vehicle was later found abandoned in Lautoka.

Following a month of intensive investigation, police arrested Yalayala, who resides in Vitogo Paipai, Lautoka.

He appeared before the Lautoka Magistrates Court late Friday afternoon and was remanded in custody.

Yalayala will be produced again in court on the 18th of this month.